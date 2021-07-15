 
How is the UK government delivering the Sustainable Development Goals?

The UK is committed to the delivery of the Sustainable Development Goals (#SDGs). The most effective way to do this is by ensuring that the Goals are fully embedded in planned activity of each Government department. The most effective mechanism for coordinating implementation is the departmental planning process.

The Sustainable Development Goals

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a historic global agreement to eradicate extreme poverty, fight inequality and injustice and leave no one behind. Agreed by world leaders at the UN in 2015, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) succeed the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). The SDGs are universal with all signatories expected to contribute to them internationally and deliver them domestically.

The UK was at the forefront of negotiating the SDGs and will be at the forefront of delivering them. The UK lobbied hard to make sure the SDGs support the continuation of work undertaken through the MDGs.

The UK Government published a Voluntary National Review reporting on the UK’s progress so far on delivering the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in June 2019. This is due to be presented at the UN High Level Political Forum in July 2019.

Below you can see some of the ways that the Government is supporting the delivery of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Goal 1. End poverty in all its forms everywhere

How we will achieve this
Supporting the most disadvantaged and vulnerable children and young people through high quality local services so that no one is left behind
Maximise employment across the country to aid economic recovery following Covid-19
Address poverty through enabling progression into the workforce and increasing financial resilience
Shape the international order and ensure the UK is a force for good in the world by: supporting sustainable development and humanitarian needs; promoting human rights and democracy; and establishing common international standards
Make the UK safer and more resilient to global threats
End rough sleeping through more effective prevention and crisis intervention services, and reduce homelessness by enabling local authorities to fully meet their statutory duties
A sustainable and resilient local government sector that delivers priority services and empowers communities

Goal 2. End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture

How we will achieve this
Increase the sustainability, productivity and resilience of the agriculture, fishing, food and drink sectors, enhance biosecurity at the border and raise animal welfare standards
Shape the international order and ensure the UK is a force for good in the world by: supporting sustainable development and humanitarian needs; promoting human rights and democracy; and establishing common international standards

Goal 3. Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages

How we will achieve this
Reduce Crime
Fight Coronavirus by helping businesses to bounce back from the impacts of Covid-19, supporting a safe return to the workplace and accelerating the development and manufacture of a vaccine
Reduce reoffending
Build confidence in the transport network as the country recovers from Covid-19 and improve transport users’ experience, ensuring that the network is safe, reliable, and inclusive
Tackle climate change and improve air quality by decarbonising transport
Improve opportunities for all through work, including groups that are currently under-represented in the workforce
Improve the environment through cleaner air and water, minimised waste, and thriving plants and terrestrial and marine wildlife
Increase the sustainability, productivity and resilience of the agriculture, fishing, food and drink sectors, enhance biosecurity at the border and raise animal welfare standards
Protect health by leading the health and social care system’s response to COVID-19
Improve healthcare outcomes by providing high-quality and sustainable care at the right time in the right place, improving infrastructure and transforming technology
Improve healthcare outcomes through a supported workforce fit for the future
Improve, protect and level up the public’s health while reducing inequalities
Modernise and integrate defence capabilities by taking a whole force approach to our people and increasing the use of technology and innovation
Shape the international order and ensure the UK is a force for good in the world by: supporting sustainable development and humanitarian needs; promoting human rights and democracy; and establishing common international standards
Make the UK safer and more resilient to global threats
End rough sleeping through more effective prevention and crisis intervention services, and reduce homelessness by enabling local authorities to fully meet their statutory duties
A sustainable and resilient local government sector that delivers priority services and empowers communities
Improve levels of equality in the UK

Goal 4. Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all

How we will achieve this
Drive economic growth through improving the skills pipeline, levelling up productivity and supporting people to work
Level up education standards so that children and young people in every part of the country are prepared with the knowledge, skills, and qualifications they need
Supporting the most disadvantaged and vulnerable children and young people through high quality local services so that no one is left behind
Providing the best start in life through high-quality early education and childcare to raise standards and help parents to work
Enhance the cohesiveness of our communities and nations including through major events and ceremonial occasions, and reduce inequalities of participation in society, particularly among young people
Reduce reoffending
Improve connectivity across the United Kingdom and grow the economy by enhancing the transport network on time and on budget
Maximise employment across the country to aid economic recovery following Covid-20
Modernise and integrate defence capabilities by taking a whole force approach to our people and increasing the use of technology and innovation
Transform and manage Defence
Shape the international order and ensure the UK is a force for good in the world by: supporting sustainable development and humanitarian needs; promoting human rights and democracy; and establishing common international standards

Goal 5. Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls

How we will achieve this
Reduce Crime
Reduce reoffending
Deliver swift access to justice
Maximise employment across the country to aid economic recovery following Covid-21
Address poverty through enabling progression into the workforce and increasing financial resilience
Shape the international order and ensure the UK is a force for good in the world by: supporting sustainable development and humanitarian needs; promoting human rights and democracy; and establishing common international standards
Improve levels of equality in the UK

Goal 6. Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all

How we will achieve this
Improve the environment through cleaner air and water, minimised waste, and thriving plants and terrestrial and marine wildlife
Modernise and integrate defence capabilities by taking a whole force approach to our people and increasing the use of technology and innovation
Shape the international order and ensure the UK is a force for good in the world by: supporting sustainable development and humanitarian needs; promoting human rights and democracy; and establishing common international standards

Goal 7. Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all

How we will achieve this
Reduce UK greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050
Modernise and integrate defence capabilities by taking a whole force approach to our people and increasing the use of technology and innovation
Shape the international order and ensure the UK is a force for good in the world by: supporting sustainable development and humanitarian needs; promoting human rights and democracy; and establishing common international standards
A sustainable and resilient local government sector that delivers priority services and empowers communities

Goal 8. Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all

How we will achieve this
Reduce Crime
Enable the legitimate movement of people and goods to support economic prosperity
Tackle illegal migration, remove those with no right to be here, and protect the vulnerable
Drive economic growth through improving the skills pipeline, levelling up productivity and supporting people to work
Providing the best start in life through high-quality early education and childcare to raise standards and help parents to work
Fight Coronavirus by helping businesses to bounce back from the impacts of Covid-19, supporting a safe return to the workplace and accelerating the development and manufacture of a vaccine
Back business by making the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a business
Increase economic growth and productivity through improved digital connectivity
Grow and evolve our sectors domestically and globally, in particular those sectors most affected by COVID-19, including culture, sport, civil society, and the creative industries
Increase growth through expanding the use of data and digital technology and increasing innovation, while minimising digital harms to the UK’s economy, security and society
We will collect the right tax and pay out the right financial support
We will make it easy to get tax right and hard to bend or break the rules
Support economic growth in Wales
Protect the public from serious offenders and improve the safety and security of our prisons
Reduce reoffending
Improve connectivity across the United Kingdom and grow the economy by enhancing the transport network on time and on budget
Secure world-class free trade agreements and reduce market access barriers, ensuring that consumers and businesses can benefit from both
Deliver economic growth to all the nations and regions of the UK through attracting and retaining inward investment
Support UK business to take full advantage of trade opportunities, including those arising from delivering FTAs, facilitating UK exports
Champion the rules-based international trading system and operate the UK’s new trading system, including by protecting UK businesses from unfair trade practices
Maximise employment across the country to aid economic recovery following Covid-22
Improve opportunities for all through work, including groups that are currently under-represented in the workforce
Address poverty through enabling progression into the workforce and increasing financial resilience
Increase the sustainability, productivity and resilience of the agriculture, fishing, food and drink sectors, enhance biosecurity at the border and raise animal welfare standards
Modernise and integrate defence capabilities by taking a whole force approach to our people and increasing the use of technology and innovation
Transform and manage defence
Shape the international order and ensure the UK is a force for good in the world by: supporting sustainable development and humanitarian needs; promoting human rights and democracy; and establishing common international standards
Raise productivity and empower places so that everyone across the country can benefit from levelling up
A sustainable and resilient local government sector that delivers priority services and empowers communities
Increase the efficiency, effectiveness and accountability of government through modernisation and reform, including through the work of the government Functions.
Ensure the the benefits of the Union are clear, visible, and understood by all citizens
Seize the opportunities of EU Exit, through creating the world’s most effective border to increase UK prosperity and enhance security

Goal 9. Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and foster innovation

How we will achieve this
Unleash innovation and accelerate science and technology throughout the country to increase productivity and UK global influence
Increase economic growth and productivity through improved digital connectivity
Grow and evolve our sectors domestically and globally, in particular those sectors most affected by COVID-19, including culture, sport, civil society, and the creative industries
Increase growth through expanding the use of data and digital technology and increasing innovation, while minimising digital harms to the UK’s economy, security and society
Support economic growth in Wales
Deliver economic growth to all the nations and regions of the UK through attracting and retaining inward investment
Improve healthcare outcomes by providing high-quality and sustainable care at the right time in the right place, improving infrastructure and transforming technology
Modernise and integrate defence capabilities by taking a whole force approach to our people and increasing the use of technology and innovation
Shape the international order and ensure the UK is a force for good in the world by: supporting sustainable development and humanitarian needs; promoting human rights and democracy; and establishing common international standards
More, better quality, safer, greener and more affordable homes
A sustainable and resilient local government sector that delivers priority services and empowers communities
Ensure the the benefits of the Union are clear, visible, and understood by all citizens
Seize the opportunities of EU Exit, through creating the world’s most effective border to increase UK prosperity and enhance security

Goal 10. Reduce inequality within and among countries

How we will achieve this
Reduce Crime
Enable the legitimate movement of people and goods to support economic prosperity
Tackle illegal migration, remove those with no right to be here, and protect the vulnerable
Back business by making the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a business
Enhance the cohesiveness of our communities and nations including through major events and ceremonial occasions, and reduce inequalities of participation in society, particularly among young people
Reduce reoffending
Secure world-class free trade agreements and reduce market access barriers, ensuring that consumers and businesses can benefit from both
Shape the international order and ensure the UK is a force for good in the world by: supporting sustainable development and humanitarian needs; promoting human rights and democracy; and establishing common international standards
Make the UK safer and more resilient to global threats
Raise productivity and empower places so that everyone across the country can benefit from levelling up
End rough sleeping through more effective prevention and crisis intervention services, and reduce homelessness by enabling local authorities to fully meet their statutory duties
A sustainable and resilient local government sector that delivers priority services and empowers communities
Increase the efficiency, effectiveness and accountability of government through modernisation and reform, including through the work of the government Functions
Improve levels of equality in the UK

Goal 11. Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable

How we will achieve this
Reduce UK greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050
Grow and evolve our sectors domestically and globally, in particular those sectors most affected by COVID-19, including culture, sport, civil society, and the creative industries
Enhance the cohesiveness of our communities and nations including through major events and ceremonial occasions, and reduce inequalities of participation in society, particularly among young people
Support economic growth in Wales
Build confidence in the transport network as the country recovers from Covid-19 and improve transport users’ experience, ensuring that the network is safe, reliable, and inclusive
Tackle climate change and improve air quality by decarbonising transport
Improve the environment through cleaner air and water, minimised waste, and thriving plants and terrestrial and marine wildlife
Reduce the likelihood and impact of flooding and coastal erosion on people, businesses, communities and the environment
Modernise and integrate defence capabilities by taking a whole force approach to our people and increasing the use of technology and innovation
Transform and manage Defence
Shape the international order and ensure the UK is a force for good in the world by: supporting sustainable development and humanitarian needs; promoting human rights and democracy; and establishing common international standards
Make the UK safer and more resilient to global threats
Raise productivity and empower places so that everyone across the country can benefit from levelling up
More, better quality, safer, greener and more affordable homes
End rough sleeping through more effective prevention and crisis intervention services, and reduce homelessness by enabling local authorities to fully meet their statutory duties
A sustainable and resilient local government sector that delivers priority services and empowers communities
Increase the efficiency, effectiveness and accountability of government through modernisation and reform, including through the work of the government Functions
Ensure the the benefits of the Union are clear, visible, and understood by all citizens
Secure a safe, prosperous and resilient United Kingdom by coordinating national security, crisis response, and the implementation of the Integrated Review

Goal 12. Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns

How we will achieve this
Protect the public from serious offenders and improve the safety and security of our prisons
Improve the environment through cleaner air and water, minimised waste, and thriving plants and terrestrial and marine wildlife
Increase the sustainability, productivity and resilience of the agriculture, fishing, food and drink sectors, enhance biosecurity at the border and raise animal welfare standards
Transform and manage Defence
Modernise and integrate defence capabilities by taking a whole force approach to our people and increasing the use of technology and innovation
Shape the international order and ensure the UK is a force for good in the world by: supporting sustainable development and humanitarian needs; promoting human rights and democracy; and establishing common international standards

Goal 13. Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts

How we will achieve this
Reduce UK greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050
Protect the public from serious offenders and improve the safety and security of our prisons
Tackle climate change and improve air quality by decarbonising transport
Reduce the likelihood and impact of flooding and coastal erosion on people, businesses, communities and the environment
Modernise and integrate defence capabilities by taking a whole force approach to our people and increasing the use of technology and innovation
Transform and manage Defence
Shape the international order and ensure the UK is a force for good in the world by: supporting sustainable development and humanitarian needs; promoting human rights and democracy; and establishing common international standards
Make the UK safer and more resilient to global threats
More, better quality, safer, greener and more affordable homes
A sustainable and resilient local government sector that delivers priority services and empowers communities
Supporting the Prime Minister and Cabinet government

Goal 14. Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development

How we will achieve this
Improve the environment through cleaner air and water, minimised waste, and thriving plants and terrestrial and marine wildlife
Increase the sustainability, productivity and resilience of the agriculture, fishing, food and drink sectors, enhance biosecurity at the border and raise animal welfare standards
Make the UK safer and more resilient to global threats

Goal 15. Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss

How we will achieve this
Reduce UK greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050
Tackle climate change and improve air quality by decarbonising transport
Improve the environment through cleaner air and water, minimised waste, and thriving plants and terrestrial and marine wildlife
Increase the sustainability, productivity and resilience of the agriculture, fishing, food and drink sectors, enhance biosecurity at the border and raise animal welfare standards
Transform and manage Defence
Modernise and integrate defence capabilities by taking a whole force approach to our people and increasing the use of technology and innovation
Shape the international order and ensure the UK is a force for good in the world by: supporting sustainable development and humanitarian needs; promoting human rights and democracy; and establishing common international standards
Make the UK safer and more resilient to global threats
Supporting the Prime Minister and Cabinet government

Goal 16. Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels

How we will achieve this
Reduce crime
Reduce the risk from terrorism to the UK and UK interests overseas
Supporting the most disadvantaged and vulnerable children and young people through high quality local services so that no one is left behind
Strengthen and sustain the Union and Wales’s role within it
Increase the visibility of the UK government’s commitment to Wales
Protect the public from serious offenders and improve the safety and security of our prisons
Reduce reoffending
Deliver swift access to justice
Deliver a reliable, high-quality welfare and pensions system which customers have confidence in
Enhance global security through persistent engagement and response to crises
Shape the international order and ensure the UK is a force for good in the world by: supporting sustainable development and humanitarian needs; promoting human rights and democracy; and establishing common international standards
Make the UK safer and more resilient to global threats
Extend and amplify the UK’s influence in the world, including through successful application for ASEAN dialogue partner status
A sustainable and resilient local government sector that delivers priority services and empowers communities
Increase the efficiency, effectiveness and accountability of government through modernisation and reform, including through the work of the government Functions
Ensure the the benefits of the Union are clear, visible, and understood by all citizens
Seize the opportunities of EU Exit, through creating the world’s most effective border to increase UK prosperity and enhance security
Secure a safe, prosperous and resilient United Kingdom by coordinating national security, crisis response, and the implementation of the Integrated Review
Improve levels of equality in the UK
Supporting the Prime Minister and Cabinet government

Goal 17. Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalise the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development

How we will achieve this
We will maintain taxpayers’ consent through fair treatment and protect society from harm
Extend and amplify the UK’s influence in the world, including through successful application for ASEAN dialogue partner status

Implementing the Sustainable Development Goals

How the UK government is delivering the Sustainable Development Goals.

See also the Office for National Statistics website on UK data for Sustainable Development Goal indicators

Published 14 December 2017
Last updated 15 July 2021

  1. Updated links to where work in Outcome Delivery Plans for 2021-22 supports the Sustainable Development Goals.

  2. We have updated this page in view of the publication of the 2019 Single Departmental Plans

  3. Updated in line with 2018/19 plans.

  4. First published.

