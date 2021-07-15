 
Government strengthens commitment to the Gatsby Benchmarks for Good Career Guidance

Today's (15 July 2021) release of updated statutory guidance for schools, further education colleges, and sixth form colleges on the delivery of career guidance brings the welcome news that the Gatsby Benchmarks will continue as the single organising framework for career guidance in England.

Since 2017, schools and colleges have adopted the Benchmarks and worked hard to embed them for their students. This guidance, along with the commitments to career guidance in the Skills for Jobs white paper, sets out a blueprint to help schools and colleges continue their work.

Key points include:

  • A clear articulation of the role senior leaders and governors should play in a careers programme
  • An acknowledgement of the continuing changes to technical education, and ambitions on how these changes should be referenced in careers programmes
  • Continued commitment to The Careers & Enterprise Company, Careers Hubs and Career Leader training

Sir John Holman, Senior Advisor to the Gatsby Foundation, said:

"We know that support from senior leaders and governors is critical to ensuring Careers Leaders have the resources and agency to deliver good career guidance to all their students. I welcome today’s clear guidance for school and college leaders, who will undoubtedly rise to the challenge."

Beth Jones, Head of Careers programmes at the Gatsby Foundation, said:

"The continuing changes to technical education, including the introduction of T-levels and launch of the Institutes of Technology, mean that it is more important than ever that young people fully understand the breadth of options open to them. The high-quality information, advice and guidance articulated by the Benchmarks will ensure that every student can make ambitious and positive decisions about their futures."

Gatsby will continue to work with government and careers organisations to support the implementation of the Benchmarks.

