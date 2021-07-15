 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New facility at Cranfield University to make UK a global leader in sustainable digital aviation

Details
Hits: 598
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A new facility at Cranfield University (@CranfieldUni) is set to make the UK a global leader in digital aviation research. The Digital Aviation Research and Technology Centre (DARTeC) was officially opened today by Kwasi Kwarteng, Business Secretary.

Researchers at DARTeC are already working with industry partners to advance the application of digital technologies in the air transport sector. Projects are underway to drive forward innovations in digital airspace and airport infrastructure that will help the UK reach its target of net zero carbon emissions and support industry to bounce back stronger from COVID-19.

DARTeC aims to address some of the main research challenges facing the aviation industry, including:

  • the integration of drones into civilian airspace;
  • increasing the efficiency of airports through technological advances;
  • creating safe, secure shared airspace through secure data communication infrastructures;
  • increasing the reliability and availability of aircraft utilising self-sensing/aware and self-healing/repair technologies.

The £67 million world-leading facility is located next to Cranfield’s airport and consists of a central building with digital aviation research laboratories and collaborative open plan office space where staff, students and partners work together, and a partially covered ‘hangar laboratory’ connected to Cranfield’s 737-400 aircraft through an airport-style air bridge.

Professor Graham Braithwaite, Project Lead and Director of Transport Systems at Cranfield, said: “I’d like to thank everyone involved in realising our vision to create this state-of-the-art facility, including colleagues at Cranfield, our industry partners and Research England. DARTeC is already playing a pivotal role in helping to define and develop the aircraft, airports, airlines and airspace management systems of the future, illustrating what is possible through the power of partnership and collaboration.”

Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said:

“This exciting new facility hails the dawn of a new era in our plan to deploy new technologies to cut emissions from aviation, paving the way for the sector to move towards a more efficient, greener and safer future.

“Backed by government funding, Cranfield University is helping to strengthen the UK’s competitive advantage in the rapidly emerging market in sustainable aviation, helping us achieve our net zero ambitions and strengthening our economy for future generations.”

Professor Sir Peter Gregson, Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor of Cranfield University, said: “The opening of DARTeC marks another stage in Cranfield’s proud history and heritage in aircraft and aviation research over the last 70 years. The Centre will provide a unique national asset for the ground-breaking research which will be key to overcoming the challenges of future flight and delivering sustainable growth for the aviation sector.”

Coventry College Student recipe book inspired by memories of home countries
Sector News
Students @CoventryCollege have created a recipe book inspired by memor
Consultation launched on exciting plans for degree apprenticeships
Sector News
A consultation has launched today (16 July) on proposals to improve ho
Medicinal Chef and TV's Nutrtional Expert, Dale Pinnock, reflects on his time at Cambridge Regional College
Sector News
Dale Pinnock is a medicinal chef, @TheSundayTimes best-selling author,

Game-changing technologies such as the first operational digital air traffic control tower in the UK and next-generation radar technologies on the University’s licensed airport create a unique research and development environment. The co-located National Beyond visual line of sight Experimentation Corridor (NBEC) provides a safe, managed environment for drone and unmanned aircraft experimentation.

DARTeC consortium partners include Aveillant, Blue Bear Systems Research, Boeing, BOXARR, Connected Places Catapult, Cranfield University, Etihad Airways, Heathrow, Inmarsat, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the IVHM Centre, Saab, Satellite Applications Catapult, Spirent Communications and Thales, with co-investment support from Research England. 

Ongoing research includes nine projects announced as winners of UK Research and Innovation’s Future Flight Challenge, with a total award value of over £8.5 million.

Alex Cresswell, CEO and Chairman of Thales in UK, said: “Today’s launch marks an important milestone in the UK’s ambition to set the world-standard for digital aviation. As a consortium of industry leaders, for the first time, we’re now able to work collaboratively under one roof to design and deliver safer, greener, more seamless journeys. Thales is proud to be a founding member and key contributor at DARTeC, extending our regional investment in innovation centres.

“We’re pleased to bring a diverse offering to the Centre – from connectivity and digital twin capabilities through to expertise in unmanned traffic management, holographic radars, and touchless journeys – all backed up by over 50 years of designing and creating industry-leading aviation solutions in the UK. We very much look forward to working with our partners to improve how we use and protect our skies.”

Ian Williams-Wynn, Managing Director, Blue Bear Systems Research, said: “Blue Bear are very excited about the wealth of opportunity DARTeC will create within the British aerospace sector.”

Sir Martin Donnelly, President of Boeing Europe and Managing Director of Boeing in the UK and Ireland, said: “Today’s DARTeC opening is a big step forward in the digital transformation of our industry. Congratulations to everyone involved. We in Boeing are proud partners of Cranfield and now DARTeC, with a 737 parked on site and joint programmes to advance the sustainable future of aviation. We look forward to deepening that partnership with Cranfield and the UK in the years ahead.”

Nicola Yates OBE, CEO of Connected Places Catapult, said: “World class R&D facilities like DARTeC are essential for the UK to lead on the digital aviation revolution. We look forward to working with Cranfield and other DARTeC partners to shape an exciting vision of a sustainable air transport system fit for a net-zero 21st century.”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Coventry College Student recipe book inspired by memories of home countries
Sector News
Students @CoventryCollege have created a recipe book inspired by memor
Consultation launched on exciting plans for degree apprenticeships
Sector News
A consultation has launched today (16 July) on proposals to improve ho
Medicinal Chef and TV's Nutrtional Expert, Dale Pinnock, reflects on his time at Cambridge Regional College
Sector News
Dale Pinnock is a medicinal chef, @TheSundayTimes best-selling author,
QA Wins Government Contract to Provide Digital Skills Bootcamps
Sector News
@QA_Ltd, the UK’s leading digital skills organisation, has been awar
Can Romantic Relationships in College Lessen Trauma-Related Alcohol Abuse?
Sector News
Heavy drinking by students at universities is considered a problem in
International Awarding Organisation Offering UK Qualifications Overseas
Sector News
@LRNglobal Welcomes 2021 Cohort for International GCSE and AS and A Le
Making the business case for workplace health programmes
Sector News
A new report from the Institute for Employment Studies (@EmploymtStudi
Can Hybrid Learning Work for Gas Safety Training Programs Post Pandemic?
Sector News
The COVID-19 pandemic changed how everything worked around the world.
Government strengthens commitment to the Gatsby Benchmarks for Good Career Guidance
Sector News
Today's (15 July 2021) release of updated statutory guidance for schoo
What you need to know about summer schools
Sector News
Helping students catch up is one of @EducationGovUK's priorities. Tha
Imperial delivers high student satisfaction, as NSS results are revealed
Sector News
Student satisfaction at Imperial is now at 84%, according to the most
How is the UK government delivering the Sustainable Development Goals?
Sector News
The UK is committed to the delivery of the Sustainable Development Goa

Sponsored Video

#SkillsWorldLive Video: Level 3 quals review outcome: what next?

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5885)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page