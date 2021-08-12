 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

What students need to know about transitioning into higher education

Details
Hits: 394
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Now that we’re past A level results day, many of you will be rightly thinking about what’s next. You have a lot of choice, and some of you will be heading into, or deciding whether to go onto higher education (HE).

To support you on your journey, we’ve developed the below guide to answer any questions you may have, point you to useful resources and help alleviate any worries.

If you have been offered a place at university or are looking to secure a place through UCAS clearing this year, you still have some time to prepare before you head to campus to start your studies in the autumn.

But if you’re wanting to brush up on subject specific knowledge, gain an insight into study skills, talk to a peer, or if you’re worried about your mental health and want to see what support is available, this guide is for you.

If you’re unsure whether university is the right choice for you, then please do take a look at some Post 18 options from the National Careers Service.

So what you can expect from your university?

  • Your university or other provider will to write to you outlining the support you can expect to receive, and any transition material they feel would be useful for you ahead of starting your course
  • You can also expect access to support services and social activities from your provider and Students’ Union, some of which may be made available before you start your course
  • Universities also run induction programmes to help you at the start of term.

Preparing for higher education and supporting yourself during the transition

We know the main worries for new students are around mental health support, student finance and adjusting to university life and study. Many of you are also keen to interact with other students to ask those all-important last-minute questions.

Mental health

Your HE provider will have mental health support in place should you need it and there are lots of resources out there which can help you over the summer. Student Minds have produced Know Before You Go – a guide designed to help you prepare and there are useful resources on mental health available from Mind and The Student Room.

You can also check out Student Space which is run by Student Minds and provides access to information and advice. It is a dedicated support service for students which includes information about what support is available through your provider.

Money

Money can be a worry for students, especially those of you moving away from home for the first time.

Thankfully, there is lots of support in the sector to help you with funding and budgeting. You might want to find out more about student finance and, if you have not already and are eligible, apply for funding for this year. Should you face financial difficulties during your course, your provider will have support available which you can apply for.

There are also lots of resources around to help you make the most of your money, including guides from Money Saving Expert, UCAS and Save the Student, as well as information on how to get value for money from the Office for Students.

No plans to extend incentives, says Apprenticeship Minister
Sector News
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan said this week ther
Supporting Autistic Individuals Project open to Expressions of Interest
Sector News
Progress in the Supporting Autistic Individuals in to Apprenticeship P
Garden Design Planned For GWL Return
Sector News
Horticulture students at Derby College Group (@derbycollege) are ploug

Study skills

HE providers are well equipped to support you in developing study skills while you are on course. However, there are lots of resources available if you would like to refresh these skills over summer to give yourself a little confidence boost.

Whether you feel you need to brush up on your essay writing skills, improve your time management or familiarise yourself with how to make your online studying more effective, there are plenty of helpful webpages out there.

The Open University has published content dedicated to improving your study skills to get the most out of your learning, and there are also online courses on taking your first steps in higher education and preparing for success at university which detail how university will work for you and help you to enhance your skillset.

Whether you’re considering university or other pathways, there are plenty of online courses available through The Skills Toolkit to help boost your skills and support you in your next steps and throughout your career.

Peer support and questions

While you can find out a lot about university life from online guides, virtual open days, and guidance from experts, we know that one of the best ways to really find out about the support and experience you can expect is from talking to current students.

Some HE providers will be encouraging current students to reach out to you as transition mentors to provide advice during this time. Even if that is not the case at your university, there are lots of ways in which you can contact current students.

Many providers have official social media pages for new students, and there are numerous routes online through which you can talk to current students about issues you might be concerned about and to get tips for preparing to study your chosen subject.

The Student Room is the UK's largest online student community, and if you have questions about studying your course, going to your university, or anything about the student experience, there will be a forum where you can ask. You can also chat to current students, filtered by course and university, through UCAS.

Subject specific resources

If you have an offer from a HE provider, you should be contacted in the coming weeks, with some tips on how you can prepare for the start of your course. For those of you who have not yet decided where, or indeed if you are going to university, there are still plenty of resources for you to explore if you want to brush up on your subject specific knowledge.

Future Learn is an online learning platform with a number of free courses produced by universities from across the UK, many of which include modules preparing students for study in HE, including introductory courses on Law, Business,Biosciences and Interdisciplinary study. Their whole catalogue can be found here.

 The Open University has several online articles and courses that you may find helpful, including courses on Mathematics for Science and Technology, Music Research and Social Work. Check out Open Learn to see if there is anything useful for you. The Open University have also produced a resource alongside universities in Wales, entitled University Ready, which includes plenty of content relevant to students regardless of where you plan to study.

Some of you may be going to study subjects linked to professions (such as law, dentistry, architecture etc). If that is the case, then the industry most closely linked to your course may have some useful material for you to look at. These bodies may also include information for those of you undertaking other pathways such as apprenticeships. For example, the Royal Society of Chemistry have a set of resources on introductory maths for higher education, the Architects Registration Board have a microsite for current and future students and the General Medical Council have practical tips for students starting medical school. Check to see if your course has any professional bodies and see what advice and guidance they have to offer.

Regardless of whether you would like to brush up on some academic material or not, please be confident that your HE provider is primed to support all students to ensure you have the knowledge needed to succeed on your course.

Next steps

We encourage you to reach out to your provider if you have any questions about your university experience, and to reach out to your teachers and to current students through the networks identified for additional support. You are not alone!

The main thing to note is that if you are going on to HE, you will be supported by your provider when you get there and there is help available before and after you start. Discover Uni also has a handy guide to help you prepare for starting university.

If HE is not for you and you are unsure of your next steps, we encourage you to talk to your teachers and take the time to explore the careers advice available through the National Careers Service and explore your options.

As well as the resources listed above, the UCAS Hub and The Student Room both of have lots of resources and advice regardless of your chosen pathway.

Whatever the future holds after you get your qualifications this summer, we wish you every success.

You may also be interested in these articles:

No plans to extend incentives, says Apprenticeship Minister
Sector News
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan said this week ther
Supporting Autistic Individuals Project open to Expressions of Interest
Sector News
Progress in the Supporting Autistic Individuals in to Apprenticeship P
GCSE success for Motor Mechanic, Jordan
Sector News
Jordan Howse attended secondary school in the North-East of England be
Balfour Beatty appointed as contractor for new Dunfermline campus
Sector News
Balfour Beatty has been appointed by Fife College (@fifecollege) to co
Garden Design Planned For GWL Return
Sector News
Horticulture students at Derby College Group (@derbycollege) are ploug
Kickstart placements continue to create opportunities for locals
Sector News
Staff across the Calico Group (@Calico_Group) gathered last week to ho
Alice Oswald joins Dartington Arts School as senior lecturer
Sector News
Acclaimed poet Alice Oswald is joining the teaching staff at Dartingto
Careers information for young people interested in working in UK screen
Sector News
ScreenSkills (@UKScreenSkills), the industry-led skills body for the U
Students praised for ‘dedication and perseverance’ as they celebrate GCSE results
Sector News
Students at the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (@C
Magic Breakfast and Amazon to continue supporting schoolchildren with access to healthy breakfasts over the summer holidays
Sector News
More than four million free, healthy breakfasts delivered to children
Fantastic GCSE success at South Staffordshire College
Sector News
South Staffordshire College (@southstaffs) is delighted to announce GC
PEBBLEPAD UNCOVERS HIGHER EDUCATION PRIORITIES IN REBUILD AND RECOVERY REPORT
Sector News
New research from PebblePad (@PebblePad) has identified student-centre

Sponsored Video

Battle of Ideas Festival #OpenForDebate with #SkillsWorldLive

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5968)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page