 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

SOUTH WEST LEVELLING UP AMBITIONS: Urgent Business Rates Reform is Critical

Details
Hits: 227
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@CBItweets: An immediate and comprehensive reform of the UK’s ‘outdated and uncompetitive’ business rates system is essential if South West England is to achieve its ambitions for recovery, decarbonisation and levelling up. 

That is the view of the CBI, which is today renewing its calls for a substantial systemic revamp to make business rates fairer and more responsive to changing economic trends.

CBI South West (Acting) Director Ben Rhodes says industry will have a major role to play in the post-pandemic recovery, as well as possessing the potential to spearhead a transformation towards a more prosperous and sustainable future economy.

But it is up to the Government to pave the way by creating a business-friendly environment which enables companies to thrive – empowering them to drive the country towards its goals for a post-pandemic recovery, regional economic growth and climate change.

Government’s first step should be long overdue action to redesign an outdated rates system which too often proves a barrier to business success.

CBI South West (Acting) Director Ben Rhodes said:

“The business rates system in England is unfair, uncompetitive and unproductive. It undermines the confidence of businesses looking to invest, hampering prospects and restricting progress.

Under this archaic rates system, South West England businesses can stagnate, or even falter.

“Even before the pandemic, our retailers were facing a real battle against online rivals, and too many familiar names – from department stores to small independents – have been lost from our high streets. One in seven shops now stands empty, and the impact stretches further, too; from factories to airports to offices, to any business with a physical footprint.

“With substantial ground to make up to complete our economic recovery, and big ambitions ahead on levelling up and climate action, we need business to be buoyant, confident and investing. That means giving them a platform to succeed – and that must begin with significant rates reform.”

Long gaps in rates valuations currently means tax bills can fail to respond to local economic fluctuations. That can reduce investment in the communities that need it most, punishing businesses in areas that are struggling, while also holding back those making gains.

CBI recommendations for rates modernisation include:

  • Freezing rates until the next revaluation in 2023, enabling firms to instantly benefit from any falls in properly valuations until then.
  • Reducing the business rates multiplier to a lower and more sustainable rate, and ending the fiscal neutrality rule which sees the multiplier increase when property values fall.
  • Moving to annual revaluations by 2026, ensuring rates bills adjust quickly to economic changes and protecting against shock rises.
  • Introducing green incentives which reward firms for investing in carbon-reducing tech and property upgrades. 

CBI South West (Acting) Director Ben Rhodes said:

“While the Government seriously stepped up in its support for business at the height of the crisis – including relief on business rate taxes – more long-lasting reform is long overdue.

Outstanding Short Film From West London College Creative Media Students
Sector News
Five students from West London College (@WLCnews) who completed their
LRN Names Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Product and Technology Officer due to growing demands in services
Sector News
The strategic hires position LRN (@lrnglobal) for further growth and
School leavers encouraged to get into dog grooming by industry experts
Sector News
Pet-loving students who are wondering what to do after their GCSE and

“While business rates are – and should remain – an integral part of our tax system, businesses need change, and they need it now.

“CBI proposals for reform can help make our outdated business rates system into a tax that is fit for the future. A system that unleashes the transformative power of business investment to help, rather than hinder, our shared ambitions to save our high streets, cut our carbon emissions, level up the country and make the South West economy far more competitive in the years ahead.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Outstanding Short Film From West London College Creative Media Students
Sector News
Five students from West London College (@WLCnews) who completed their
LRN Names Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Product and Technology Officer due to growing demands in services
Sector News
The strategic hires position LRN (@lrnglobal) for further growth and
SQE: Qualifying work experience will offer trainees greater flexibility
Sector News
Ahead of the 1 September launch of the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE
School leavers encouraged to get into dog grooming by industry experts
Sector News
Pet-loving students who are wondering what to do after their GCSE and
Early Years Level 5 Lead Practitioner Apprenticeship Launched
Sector News
New programme aimed at providing childcare professionals with further
Katherine takes the next step into a Nursing Degree
Sector News
After completing a Level 2 Health and Social Care course, alongside he
Histamine could be a key player in depression, according to study in mice
Sector News
Bodily inflammation dampens levels of a ‘feel-good molecule’ and a
Colleges are the key to developing sustainable behaviours
Sector News
Students are more engaged in the world around them and feel more empow
TSoM hosts first-ever Virtual Internship and Job Fair
Sector News
Toronto School of Management (TSoM) hosted its first-ever Virtual Inte
10 absurd excuses for not paying National Minimum Wage
Sector News
By law, workers must be paid at least the minimum wage for their age -
Karbon Homes apprenticeship leads to permanent roles
Sector News
One of the North East’s largest housing associations, Karbon Homes (
NEW NORTH EAST PARTNERSHIP IMPROVES THE IMPACT OF SAFEGUARDING TRAINING
Sector News
A new North East partnership aims to transform the way people understa

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis - updated event, Negotiated Price & Prior Learning 4 hours 51 minutes ago
Solvendis - updated event, RoATP Masterclass (Zoom Conferencing) 5 hours 6 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 5 hours

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Friday, 22 October 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5976)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page