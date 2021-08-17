 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Outstanding Short Film From West London College Creative Media Students

Details
Hits: 400
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Five students from West London College (@WLCnews) who completed their End of Year film, titled: ‘The Complications of Infatuation’, earned high praise from fellow students and teachers alike. Written, filmed, edited and performed by one of the students, the off-beat comedy focuses on two dysfunctional roommates living together in Notting Hill.

Winners of Best Student Drama in the College’s end of year awards, many of the students are now off to prestigious film schools, suggesting great careers ahead of them.

This filmic gem was the writers, Marcus Lorentzen and Carlo Hall’s, first screenplay together and ever. Carlo and Marcus say they hit it off as soon as they met and found they had the same kind of sense of humour.

 When it proved difficult to find a leading man, Carlo, who had experience in performance, found himself stepping into the role.  

 Carlo, plays lead man Forne, and the story arc follows the troubled relationship between Forne and leading lady, Miso, played by Ryn Alleyne. As to the choice of names for the central characters, Forne and Miso, Carlo explained “I wanted the names of my protagonists to be unusual.”

Forne and Miso live in an apartment, so stylish it almost has the same status as an actual character in its own right. The flat belongs to Marcus’s parents, who heroically agreed to vacate it for four weekends in a row, so that the crew could make their debut film. 

Forne and Miso’s relationship is straining to breaking point, and both characters rarely seem happy together. 

Their creators, Carlo and Marcus wanted to create a couple who sometimes got along, but very often were at each other’s throats. 

Carlo says:

“We didn’t want to write a standard love film. We were inspired by the couples’ relationships in movies like ‘La La Land’, ‘Lost in Translation' and ‘Marriage Story’.

Marcus had been influenced by the couple depicted in the recent hit TV series ‘Normal People’, and wanted to achieve a similar feel for his characters.

Marcus says: 

“I grew up in Notting Hill and I wanted to make an iconic film celebrating the area and the people living here. Legendary director Nicholas Roeg lived here and I wanted to make a film that nodded towards him and captured the mood of sixties films and music.”

Ali Al-Janabi recorded the sound for the film. He explains that Marcus and Carlo wanted the dialogue and sound to be minimal. This is achieved with long silences in the film, combined with a striking soundtrack of varied music.

LRN Names Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Product and Technology Officer due to growing demands in services
Sector News
The strategic hires position LRN (@lrnglobal) for further growth and
SQE: Qualifying work experience will offer trainees greater flexibility
Sector News
Ahead of the 1 September launch of the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE
School leavers encouraged to get into dog grooming by industry experts
Sector News
Pet-loving students who are wondering what to do after their GCSE and

Assistant Director, Danush Thavagnanam, said,

“My plans for my future are to gain an abundance of experience, knowledge and awareness about 'Film'. 

“I would like to do this before I begin my venture into the Indian Film Industry as it's been a passion of mine to produce intriguing films within the 'Kollywood' (Tamil) industry.” 

Before heading off to make it in Kollywood, Danush plans to use his time prodigiously at Kingston University by gathering as many portfolio pieces of his work as possible.

Edvardas Kulys, Director of Photography for the film, says,

“My job was to frame the shots and take the visual presentation of the film into my hands. I enjoyed this because I was in control of how the film looked and I acted as a pair of eyes for the audience.”

Edvardas’ favourite part of the film was the party scene. 

He says, “Mostly due to the rush of having to get this shot in one take with no cuts, the energy on set was great. We were all talking in-between takes and just had a really good time, the set felt alive.”

Mozart’s Requiem in D minor plays while the party takes place, implying the self-assured character, Simon, played by Ricardo Dos Reis, is about to meet an unpleasant fate. He does, and his untimely end involving a carrot, heralds the death of the lovers’ increasingly uneasy romance, too.

Edvardas is now heading off to study Digital Film Production at Ravensbourne University. He says,

“I want to pursue a career in the film industry as Director or Photography.”

Carlo’s favourite scene is where his character, Forne and Miso start dancing in the kitchen to ‘Vivid Dreams’ by Kaytranada (featuring River Tiber), a rare moment in their relationship where they are getting on really well. Carlo says, “I knew I had to have that song in the film.”

For the future, Carlo is going to the University of West London to study for a degree in Film Creation and Creative Media.

Marcus’ favourite scene takes place where Forne and Miso seem to be experiencing a psychedelic experience during lovemaking to the sound of Frame Of Reference by Drug Store Romeos.

Marcus explains that the special effects for this scene were achieved by very simple means, involving holding a sheet across a window and randomly moving coloured disco lights - and yet the effect is really impressive.

In September, Marcus starts his degree studies at Central Film School, and following that he plans to break into the film industry.

“I want to make a big dent” says Marcus “become established and play my part in cinema as a director, call myself an artist. I want to represent British film work to an American audience, and hopefully make a comfortable living from it!”

The students’ teacher Bruno Ferreira said,

"The short drama produced by Marcus, Carlo, Edvardas and Ali is of the highest quality. Students on this study programme start from day one on their journey to develop the professional skills necessary to achieve their ambition of working in the film and television industries. They will now continue their development at University and I wish them the best of luck for the future"

If you are interested in a course in Creative Media at West London College, please click on this link to browse and apply.

To Enrol Now, please come in to our college campuses. Click this link to find out the dates and times you can come in to enrol.

You may also be interested in these articles:

LRN Names Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Product and Technology Officer due to growing demands in services
Sector News
The strategic hires position LRN (@lrnglobal) for further growth and
SQE: Qualifying work experience will offer trainees greater flexibility
Sector News
Ahead of the 1 September launch of the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE
School leavers encouraged to get into dog grooming by industry experts
Sector News
Pet-loving students who are wondering what to do after their GCSE and
Early Years Level 5 Lead Practitioner Apprenticeship Launched
Sector News
New programme aimed at providing childcare professionals with further
Katherine takes the next step into a Nursing Degree
Sector News
After completing a Level 2 Health and Social Care course, alongside he
SOUTH WEST LEVELLING UP AMBITIONS: Urgent Business Rates Reform is Critical
Sector News
@CBItweets: An immediate and comprehensive reform of the UK’s ‘out
Histamine could be a key player in depression, according to study in mice
Sector News
Bodily inflammation dampens levels of a ‘feel-good molecule’ and a
Colleges are the key to developing sustainable behaviours
Sector News
Students are more engaged in the world around them and feel more empow
TSoM hosts first-ever Virtual Internship and Job Fair
Sector News
Toronto School of Management (TSoM) hosted its first-ever Virtual Inte
10 absurd excuses for not paying National Minimum Wage
Sector News
By law, workers must be paid at least the minimum wage for their age -
Karbon Homes apprenticeship leads to permanent roles
Sector News
One of the North East’s largest housing associations, Karbon Homes (
NEW NORTH EAST PARTNERSHIP IMPROVES THE IMPACT OF SAFEGUARDING TRAINING
Sector News
A new North East partnership aims to transform the way people understa

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis - updated event, Negotiated Price & Prior Learning 4 hours 52 minutes ago
Solvendis - updated event, RoATP Masterclass (Zoom Conferencing) 5 hours 7 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 5 hours

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Friday, 22 October 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5976)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page