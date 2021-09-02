 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

'Back to school but not for all' campaign launched by No Isolation

Details
Hits: 709
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

522,000 children in the UK will miss out on their education in 2021 because of factors beyond their control, according to new research published today by ‘warm technology’ company No Isolation (@_NoIsolation). This means that for every two classrooms, there are three empty desks.

Launching their campaign today - Back to school but not for all - No Isolation is urging the Secretary of State for Education, The Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE, to finish what he promised last year and produce a national data-set on the number of children not receiving an adequate education due to long-term absence from school. No Isolation is also urging Local Authorities across the UK to ensure that a child’s social needs are met and not just focus on their educational needs.

No Isolation is the innovative company behind AV1 - the robot avatar that acts as a child’s eyes, ears and voice in the classroom when illness, disability or mental health conditions prevent them from being there in person. The robot was developed in collaboration with children, teachers, scientists, families and the St Olav Hospital School. In the UK, over 30 Local Authorities enable over 500 young people to use AV1.

The alarming figure of 522,000 includes children and young people of compulsory school age (5 - 16) who have long-term medical conditions, those who are ‘persistent absentees’ with Special Educational Needs (SEND), those who are home-schooled and those who have been impacted by Covid-19 or anxiety.

Libby Harvey, whose son Alexanda has a range of complex, life-limiting, medical needs and uses an AV1 robot in his classroom, said:

“These figures are shocking but not surprising unfortunately. Throughout Alexanda's education I have always been really worried about the amount of school time he has missed because of long stays in hospital, specialist appointments in London and tests galore. It is so important that children and young people who cannot be in school full-time are catered for and not forgotten.

“Since Alexanda started using his AV1 robot a few months ago, it has already had a real impact on his learning and basically allows him to be in two places at once - in his hospital bed and in his classroom at the same time. And it has also helped him keep in contact with his peers and this is a vital part of children growing up.”

Innovative enrichment project supports children in custody
Sector News
Children from youth justice sites across England and Wales took part i
2021 Queen Silvia Nursing Award Now Open for Submission
Sector News
2021 Queen Silvia Nursing Award Now Open for Submission Until 1 Novemb
Mental health resources for children, students, parents, carers and school/college staff
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/09/03/mental-health-resources-fo

No Isolation’s UK Director, Harriet Gridley, said:

“This week children will return to school. But, sadly, not all. No parent or carer should have to fight for their child’s right to an education. It is vital that we have a national database of the children in this situation to ensure that their needs are properly provided for.

The negative educational and social consequences can be life-long for children who miss out on long-term education. We have developed the right, secure, technology to bridge this gap but there is still a postcode lottery dictating whether a child gets access to an adequate provision, such as an AV1 robot, or not.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Innovative enrichment project supports children in custody
Sector News
Children from youth justice sites across England and Wales took part i
2021 Queen Silvia Nursing Award Now Open for Submission
Sector News
2021 Queen Silvia Nursing Award Now Open for Submission Until 1 Novemb
Mental health resources for children, students, parents, carers and school/college staff
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/09/03/mental-health-resources-fo
Imperial College Business School and Corndel partner to deliver Apprenticeship Programmes
Sector News
Imperial College Business School (@ImperialBiz) and Corndel (@CorndelT
Rotherham Council chiefs meets talented young interns on visit to life-changing transition to employment programme at Gulliver’s Valley
Sector News
A party of senior Rotherham councillors and officers visited Gulliver
Stormzy's barber offers free haircuts and money/tech guidance to the digitally excluded
Sector News
London, UK, Thursday 2nd September: Mastercard partners with iconic Ea
Cardiff-bound classmates with Welsh vision to pursue language degrees
Sector News
FRIENDS passionate about keeping the Welsh language alive are off to t
One in five employees in favour of mandatory reporting on physical, wellbeing initiatives
Sector News
According to the Healthier Nation Index report from Nuffield Health (@
Fintech scholarship award invites entries from students
Sector News
Fintech scholarship in hunt for British talentFintech company Seopa Lt
Stormzy's barber offers free haircuts as part of campaign to empower more people with essential digital skills
Sector News
BRUSHING UP ON TECH: CELEBRITY BARBERSHOP SLIDERCUTS HELPS CUT THE UK
SOCIAL CARE SPENDING £2,736 PER DISABLED PERSON LOWER IN THE NORTH THAN ENGLAND WIDE
Sector News
The leading think tank for the north of England has today published re
Great Exhibition Road Festival returns with love letter to the world
Sector News
From DIY soap to weaving waste, a week of free events for all ages wil

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6019)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page