 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Removal of school ‘bubbles’ cuts disruption as more than 91% of pupils attend school

Details
Hits: 348
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Following today’s Department for Education’s pupil attendance figures, @RMEducation has analysed the latest @EducationGovUK data and found that whilst much improved on the end of last term – with more pupils in class than on any day since 11th May – there were still 660,000 recorded as absent (albeit not all for Covid reasons). However, this was 277,000 less than the daily average pre-pandemic.

Although more lockdowns don’t seem likely, the future still remains uncertain and schools must absolutely be prepared for any scenarios - weaving hybrid learning into the curriculum permanently will enable this. 

Simon Carter 750x570Simon Carter, Director at RM:

“Between testing chaos and the vaccine dilemma, we’re all still feeling the effects of COVID-19.  The Department for Education has released the first school attendance figures of this term, and whilst much improved on the end of last term – with more pupils in class than on any day since 11th May – there were still 660,000 recorded as absent (albeit not all for Covid reasons). However, this was 277,000 less than the daily average pre-pandemic.  With that in mind, it’s crucial now that schools retain the ability to continue teaching and learning, irrespective of whether a child is in class, or is forced to learn from home. One of the most important investments of the past 18 months has been in remote learning and, with the hardware, the software and the skills (in the form of training for staff and pupils) now in place or improving for the first time in years, education establishments are better positioned than ever before for the challenges that lie ahead. 

“Today’s attendance figures demonstrate that a number of teachers and pupils are still having to isolate, something that will inevitably have a negative effect on learning. Going forward, it is imperative that we build on the learnings and investment since March 2020 to make a more flexible education system for all – one that can adapt to whatever crisis is prevailing at the time – pandemic, flood, bad weather etc.  Schools are more adept at providing pupils with lessons and work to complete online thanks to the remote learning revolution, so while full lockdowns seem unlikely, we must weave hybrid learning into the curriculum permanently. This surely is the best way to guarantee our children receive the education they deserve.

“That said, school staff must feel confident using the right mix of technology, whatever the circumstances – our own research found that 51% of teachers felt they needed a greater understanding of technology to achieve better learning outcomes. The priority now should be ensuring that every teacher has a proper appreciation of how best to use that technology, as well as ensuring equal access to it across all schools: only then can teachers ensure pupils still receive the same high quality teaching online and off.”

Counselling courses are â€˜life-changingâ€™ say Learners
Sector News
Counselling is a continuously evolving career choice and the new DipHE
The Duke of Edinburgh's Award announces top ten most unusual, unexpected and unique ways to strike gold!
Sector News
The Duke of Edinburghâ€™s Award (@DofE) reveals the more unusual, unex
NCLâ€™s Digital Construction Challenge shortlisted for sector awards
Sector News
Collegeâ€™s innovative online competition named as a finalist in CDN C

Nadhim headshot 750x570Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said:

“My priority is to make sure children are in school and back to face-to-face learning. That’s the best place for them to be so it’s fantastic to see more than 91% of them back in the classroom with their teachers and friends, compared to 87% this time last year.

“That’s down to the hard work of teachers, support staff as well as families whose efforts have been heroic in making sure children can get back to school safely. The rollout of the vaccine to those aged 12-15, which started this week, is another significant step in building the walls of protection from the virus across society.

“As Education Secretary, I will be working closely with school leaders and everyone working in education to keep children learning and help them catch-up through our National Tutoring Programme.”

Kate Green MP 750x570Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said:

“The Conservatives’ chaotic failure to plan ahead or to listen to Labour, parents and teachers and get ventilation and mitigations in place saw over 122,000 children out of school again last week. This is not good enough. The Conservatives have left schools in a mess, the new Education Secretary urgently needs to set this right.

“With 158,000 more children out of school than anticipated due to Covid and standard absences, Ministers must urgently investigate what’s happening with these families and work with parents and schools to ensure all children can return to class.”

Paul Whiteman 750x570Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“These numbers reflect the latest changes to government policy, which require far fewer pupils to self-isolate when there is a positive case identified in school.  

“However, it’s important to note that these national figures mask some significant issues arising at a local level, and we already know of schools that are struggling to keep classes open due to outbreaks occurring.

“It is crucial that both central and local government are now on high alert and are ready to react quickly if and when cases rise rapidly or outbreaks occur. The next few weeks will be crucial.”

Earlier this month, all pupils returned to schools following the summer holidays.

The latest attendance statistics help paint a picture of how Covid-19 is impacting schools, and we’ll continue to release attendance statistics throughout the year. 

What are the current attendance statistics? 

99% of state-funded schools were open on 16 September, with 91.9 pupils attending school that same day.

This is an increase from the 87% attendance at this time last year. This is hugely encouraging, and this year we have removed the ‘bubbles’ policy in schools and colleges meaning fewer pupils have to isolate in the event of a positive case. This means that only those who have symptoms or who have tested positive for the virus will need to isolate.

This, combined with the impact of the vaccine rollout, means fewer pupils are seeing their schooling disrupted compared with last year.

How many pupils were absent because of COVID-19?

In all state funded schools 1.5% of pupils were absent because of COVID-19 on 16 September. Of this number, only 0.7 percent were absent due to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

What are you doing to ensure schools stay open and pupils can carry on attending? 

It is hugely important that pupils can return the classroom with as much confidence as possible. We’re working closely with local authorities, schools and local health teams to ensure that learning is disrupted as little as possible.

Although we are not yet out of the pandemic, compared with last September we have stronger defences in place, with every teacher and every 16- and 17-year-old having been offered a vaccination, and extra safety measures in place, including testing. The vaccination of 12–15-year-olds also began this week and is being led by the NHS and Department for Health and Social Care.

We’re also making sure schools are as well ventilated as possible by providing a minimum of 300,000 carbon dioxide monitors to schools, backed by £25 million, so staff can quickly identify where ventilation needs to be improved.

Special schools have been prioritised to receive a monitor first, given they care for the most vulnerable children, but monitors are being rolled out more widely to all schools as quickly as possible.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Counselling courses are ‘life-changing’ say Learners
Sector News
Counselling is a continuously evolving career choice and the new DipHE
2 in 5 employers hire ad hoc and are failing to plan for future staff needs
Sector News
As vacancies surge past one million, new research shows 2 in 5 employe
The Duke of Edinburgh's Award announces top ten most unusual, unexpected and unique ways to strike gold!
Sector News
The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (@DofE) reveals the more unusual, unex
NCL’s Digital Construction Challenge shortlisted for sector awards
Sector News
College’s innovative online competition named as a finalist in CDN C
Borders College saddles up for a night at the CDN Awards
Sector News
We’re delighted to announce that Borders College has been shortliste
How teachers can help tackle children's mental health crisis
Sector News
Over 75% of children unable to access mental health therapy in the UK
UK university staff to ballot in October over pay and pensions
Sector News
The University and College Union (@UCU) has today (Wednesday) confirme
New partnership to support young people break into Media, Sports Journalism and Marketing launches in Lewisham 
Sector News
Lewisham College (@LewishamCollege) and Millwall Community Trust launc
Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Award winner Joe is passionate about sustainable seafood
Sector News
The sky’s the limit for Joe Hembrough who has converted his passion
Global citizens and scientists shine hope on how to achieve a thriving net zero future
Sector News
New international COP26 project showcases desirable and achievable vis
Black Bristol Scholarship Programme kicks off: 40 students join £1m diversity initiative
Sector News
The University’s Black Bristol Scholarship Programme was launched to
Record numbers of people are applying to study dentistry in the UK
Sector News
#Dentistry courses at UK universities have seen a record number of app

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Mahima Shrestha
Mahima Shrestha has published a new article: To help prepare the schools in the United Kingdom, Driver Bubble™ launches the new ‘Education Program’ 6 minutes ago
Sparsholt College Group
Sparsholt College Group has published a new article: Silver-Gilt Medal for 'The Natural Kalendar' Sparsholt College Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 12 hours 28 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 12 hours 30 minutes ago

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2020-21 | Sparsholt College re-launch garden at Gilbert White's House

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2020-21 | Sparsholt...

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2020-21 | Sparsholt College re-launch garden at Gilbert White's House Sparsholt College staff and students visit Gilbert...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6094)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page