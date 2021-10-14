 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NDL announces launch of its brand new ‘eForm Showcase’

Details
Hits: 400
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@NDLSoftwareLtd Delivery consultants on the NDL Digital Apprenticeship Programme deliver major project supporting rapid frontline digitisation

NDL has announced the launch of its brand new eForms Showcase, providing in-demand templates to aid transformation within the public sector.

The showcase is an ever-growing library of eForm templates, that has been created to provide immediate solutions to the most sought-after use cases, reducing the time-to-live on digitisation projects and helping to make a difference faster.

Templates include school application and admission forms, and new starter forms that gather information from new employees regarding their contact details, student loan status and vehicle details. The showcase also incorporates mobile app templates to further assist NDL’s large base of public sector customers across the country in their transformation journey.

It is another great contribution from this year’s delivery consultants on NDL’s Digital Apprenticeship Programme, designed to facilitate quicker and more efficient frontline digitisation,

Each eForm created is royalty free and provided to NDL’s community of customers on an ‘Open Source’ basis. NHS Trusts and public sector teams can simply download everything they need for an eForms project and tailor the low-code templates to accelerate inhouse self-build projects.

Development of the eForm library is responsive to public sector needs and the NDL community is encouraged to request new templates as demand arises.

eForms enable teams to simplify the collection of information and alleviate administrative pressures on staff. The templates, built using NDL’s FX eForm platform, can be refined, redesigned and rebranded by the end user, and are provided with documentation and sample data to see the form in use straight away.

NDL is investing in its Digital Apprenticeship Programme to support the next generation of talent within the industry and improve STEM career pathways. The eForms Showcase is the first large project on the course, enabling apprentices to gain experience on impactful projects from the start.

The Digital Apprenticeship Scheme, launched by NDL in 2018, offers an alternative route into the IT sector. Now in partnership with Sheffield Hallam University, the scheme offers a BSC (Hons) degree and a full-time position in Product Development or Consultancy with NDL.

The investment in the apprenticeship scheme not only provides benefits for the apprentices through development of their technical knowledge but is also designed to ensure busy public sector services directly benefit from additional resources.

Lizzie Brightwell one of NDL’s delivery consultants joined the apprenticeship scheme as a mature student switching careers, after using lockdown as an opportunity to learn more about coding.

C-Learning Announce Award Winning Education Technologist Is to Join The Virtual Staffroom On the 19th October To Discuss Bias in Artificial Intelligence.
Sector News
Artificial Intelligence (#AI) is already here - what are the implicati
Doncaster decorator named Apprentice of the Year
Sector News
A Doncaster (@DonnyCollege) apprentice has been named Junior Apprentic
41 Tuition Providers boost education road to recovery
Sector News
41 Tuition Providers have successfully joined the National Tutoring Pr

Lizzie Brightwell, Delivery Consultant at NDL Software said:

‘When I was furloughed in my previous role last year, I had the opportunity to try some coding - and I absolutely loved it. I enjoy collaborating with others and solving problems, so my role as a Delivery Consultant has turned out to be a great fit, involving a good mix of everything.

“It’s proven very rewarding to be working with clients in the public sector and I love working with a team as supportive and organised as NDL – especially from a personal development and training perspective.”

Campbell Harte Head of Service Delivery at NDL Software said:

‘’The eForms showcase is a great opportunity for our apprentices to make an impact on the public sector from the start. It is all about inspiring thoughts and conversations about what can be achieved using eForms, accelerating delivery, sharing our experience and allowing customers in IT and business development to engage with their end-users quicker.

“Many of our customers already share their projects via our user group and forums, and the eForm showcase builds on this existing community. We aim to encourage the wider public sector to approach NDL with new eForm cases to continue the expansion of templates available, which can provide solutions for frontline digitisation

“We know from experience that every organisation works in a slightly different way, so it’s vital customer teams have the flexibility to adapt technology to the way their staff actually work.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

C-Learning Announce Award Winning Education Technologist Is to Join The Virtual Staffroom On the 19th October To Discuss Bias in Artificial Intelligence.
Sector News
Artificial Intelligence (#AI) is already here - what are the implicati
PHX Training supports supermarkets to hire for Christmas rush
Sector News
A leading Cumbrian training provider has been selected to help Tesco r
Doncaster decorator named Apprentice of the Year
Sector News
A Doncaster (@DonnyCollege) apprentice has been named Junior Apprentic
41 Tuition Providers boost education road to recovery
Sector News
41 Tuition Providers have successfully joined the National Tutoring Pr
Cambridge Inferno esports team off to a blazing start
Sector News
Students on Cambridge Regional College’s (@CRC_College) new Level 3
Wirral Met construction students gain real-world experience
Sector News
Wirral Met College (@WirralMet) students have been given an insight in
Blue Prism Addresses Global Digital Skills Gap with Successful Academia Program
Sector News
@Blue_Prism, a global pioneer and market leader in intelligent automat
Cranfield University awarded £200,000 to lead on export control training in UK higher education
Sector News
Cranfield University (@CranfieldUni) has been awarded more than £200,
Barton Peveril's Festival of Culture
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College (@bartonpeveril) held its annual Fes
Rhenus UK appoints first graduates in newly launched programme
Sector News
Logistics specialist Rhenus UK (@RhenusUKLtd) has appointed a number o
Increased diversity of student volunteers in AoC Sport Leadership Academy during pandemic
Sector News
AoC (@AoC_info) Sport’s volunteering programme in colleges reached i
Freshfields welcomes 13 new scholars to its ninth Freshfields Stephen Lawrence Scholarship Scheme
Sector News
Freshfields (@Freshfields) has selected 13 new scholars to join its St

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6180)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page