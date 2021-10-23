 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Education unions call for urgent action to ensure climate change education becomes fully embedded in ​the system

Details
Hits: 544
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Secretary of State for Education, Nadhim Zahawi help plant bulbs in a garden at the Westbury-on-Trym Church of England Academy in Bristol

.@NASUWT, @NEUnion, @UCU and @Unisontheunion have written to @NadhimZahawi, Secretary of State for Education urging him to take action to ensure climate change education becomes fully embedded in ​the system. 

As chair of COP 26 it is essential for the UK to lead by example to bring about the changes needed for a more sustainable future, the education unions urge.  

The dire impact of climate change requires an emergency response, including from the education sector, because young people have most to lose from the current lack of direction, say the four unions.  

They say there is concern the government has yet to grasp the gravity of the situation and are calling for important measures to be embedded in the education system.

These are:

  • A comprehensive review of the entire curriculum, so that it is preparing and mobilising our whole society for a sustainable future.  
  • As an interim measure, the government should support Jim Knight's Private Member​'s Bill, restoring sustainability as a pillar of the curriculum.  
  • A comprehensive plan to decarbonise the entire education estate by 2030, as part of an overdue refurbishment and repair programme.  
  • A detailed policy on green travel for students, staff, and parents should be developed.  

Dr Patrick Roach 100x100Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT, said:

“Education has a critical contribution to make in educating for climate justice and helping to secure a more sustainable world for future generations. The UK Government needs to step up to ensure teachers have the resources and tools to provide access to curriculum entitlements that give all children and young people the opportunity to develop their understanding of environmental issues and to be responsible citizens. We also need to see much more action from the Government to deliver substantial improvements to the energy efficiency of existing school buildings which have suffered from significant under-investment over decades.”

mary boustedDr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

"It is the next generation that will bear the brunt of any inaction on climate change.

"We all need to play a part in ensuring a sustainable future for our young people. Schools and colleges can play their part and the UK Government needs to ensure that quality climate change education is embedded across the curriculum, as well as focusing on decarbonising the education estate by 2031."

Jo Grady 100x100Jo Grady, General Secretary of UCU, said:

"The UK government is not taking the urgent action necessary to deal with the climate emergency. UCU, alongside our sister unions, is calling on the Secretary of State for Education to make sure that education for sustainable development is embedded into the work of schools, colleges and universities to empower students to build a fairer, greener future.

"This must include a comprehensive plan for decarbonisation of the education estate and urgent action on affordable green public transport for students and staff."

New Â£6m Film School for the north launched
Sector News
@MetFilmSchool, one of the screen industryâ€™s leading film schools ha
End point assessment organisations given more time to apply for Ofqual recognition
Sector News
End point assessment organisations (#EPAO) needing to attain @Ofqual r
Â£500 million expansion of support for children and families
Sector News
#SpendingReview - Hundreds of thousands of families will benefit from

Jon Richards Unison 100x100Jon Richards, Assistant General Secretary of UNISON, said:

“Climate action has to be built into every part of our lives and that includes education.  Not only is it vital young people learn about a greener tomorrow but the government must ensure schools are able to practise what they teach.

"Classrooms and facilities need significant investment to ensure they reach net zero targets, and transport for pupils, staff and parents has to be sustainable.”

Full text of letter:

The Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP

Secretary of State for Education Department for Education

20 Great Smith Street London

SW1P 3BT

Dear Mr Zahawi

Quality Climate Education

As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report makes plain, we need a code red response to a code red emergency, and that applies to the education sector too. We believe that, as Chair of COP26 it is incumbent on the UK to lead by example, and as general secretaries of education unions we are calling for the UK Government to work up to the vision outlined by Education International in its Manifesto for climate education, so that Climate Change Education is fully embedded in our system.

As you can see from the Report Card that Education International has just produced, based on its analysis of 73 updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) presented for the COP, no country is doing enough to meet the criteria and the UK comes in 42nd out of 73. We are sure that you agree that that is a poor result in both respects. We believe that the Report provides an agenda to inform overall Government thinking between now and the next COP, to make sure that education is firmly integrated into the plans of all Government departments; and with the education profession fully involved in the development of those plans.

We are pleased that the DFE Sustainability Unit will be announcing its strategy going forward on November 5th, in the middle of the COP, and the Secretary of State will be taking part in an Education Ministers round table alongside UNESCO, the Italian Education Ministry and Teach the Future. This is an opportunity to take world changing steps if the message is clear enough.  

We believe that there are four key announcements that should be made before the COP or at it by the UK government, without which any other initiative, however good in itself, will be seen as window dressing for a lack of strategic urgency.

  • A comprehensive review of the entire curriculum, so that it is preparing and mobilising our whole society for a sustainable future. The "asks" from Teach the Future (see below) summarise how this could be done.
  • As an interim measure, the government should support Jim Knight's Private Members Bill, restoring sustainability as a pillar of the curriculum.
  • A comprehensive plan to decarbonise the entire school estate by 2030, as part of an overdue refurbishment and repair programme.
  • A detailed policy on green travel for students, staff, and parents should be developed.

We look forward to hearing from you in response to these points and would like to explore them with you before the COP, either in correspondence or in a meeting.

Yours sincerely

  • Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary, NASUWT
  • Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary, National Education Union
  • Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary, National Education Union
  • Jo Grady, General Secretary, UCU
  • Jon Richards, Assistant General Secretary, UNISON 

Appendix:  We believe that the following actions would make an important contribution to addressing the concerns set out in this letter.

  • Establishment of a practitioner-led review group for integrating sustainability into the curriculum
  • Amending the teacher training standards to include learning about the climate emergency, ecological crisis and climate justice
  • Creation of a new professional qualification for teachers on climate
  • Creation of comprehensive learning programme for existing teachers and lecturers, and other key educational institution staff, on the science of the climate emergency and ecological crisis, the systems changes required to abate them
  • A national Climate Education Information Institute to disseminate scientific information to educators about climate change, its effects and measures of prevention. This will include teaching resources as well as continuous professional development materials so schools can maintain up to date knowledge on the issues;
  • A national programme of vocational training through the development of national centres of excellence to promote the reskilling of the workforce in line with the green skills requirements of industrial strategy;
  • A national programme for research into the impact and outcomes of sustainability learning in terms of learning outcomes, attainment, resilience and wellbeing;
  • A national programme of outdoor education and connection to nature linked to learning about the climate emergency and ecological crisis;
  • An English climate emergency youth voice grant fund, so that youth voice climate boards can be established in all education providers.
  • Establishment of a Youth Climate Endowment Fund to fund youth-led climate and environmental social action enabling students in every educational institution to engage their peers, teachers and parents in practical, local action to abate the climate emergency and ecological crisis.
  • Amending the Education Act to impose a new duty on schools to ensure they designate a senior member of staff as a climate co-ordinator, responsible for implementing their new duties, and create a general duty on the Office for Students with regard to teaching and learning about the climate emergency and ecological crisis.
  • New funding secured to put educational buildings to the front of the queue to be retrofitted to net-zero standards through the national infrastructure plan, ensuring all new state-funded educational buildings are net-zero from 2022; all existing state-funded educational buildings retrofitted to net-zero by 2030.
 

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits
Sector News
Working from home is a necessity rather than a luxury to cope with the
Skills Minister talks T Levels and more at Walsall College
Sector News
@Walsall_College is one of the first further education colleges to wel
Universities and the pandemic: Education Committee to question Higher and Further Education Minister
Sector News
The Education Committee (@CommonsEd) is to question Higher and Further
New £6m Film School for the north launched
Sector News
@MetFilmSchool, one of the screen industry’s leading film schools ha
End point assessment organisations given more time to apply for Ofqual recognition
Sector News
End point assessment organisations (#EPAO) needing to attain @Ofqual r
£500 million expansion of support for children and families
Sector News
#SpendingReview - Hundreds of thousands of families will benefit from
‘Imperial Together’ launches to promote positive culture
Sector News
@ImperialCollege has established a new initiative to help drive a posi
Students and staff raise funds for the Royal British Legion
Sector News
A team of students and staff from Burton and South Derbyshire College
Approval granted for Fife College to progress with first net-zero college building
Sector News
The Scottish Government has agreed that @FifeCollege can progress to t
Three Technological Solutions That Have Reshaped Modern Workplaces
Sector News
Technology has revolutionized the way we work. From large-scale change
Travis Perkins launches data apprenticeships to boost future skills
Sector News
Travis Perkins plc (@TP_plc), which is the largest supplier of buildin
Cygnet Health Care welcomes new nurse apprentices
Sector News
Cygnet Health Care (@cygnethealth) has welcomed 34 new nursing associa

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 16 hours 57 minutes ago

The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits: Working from home is a necessity rather than a luxury… https://t.co/NEJrovahxg
View Original Tweet

Shawn Mack
Shawn Mack has published a new article: The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits 17 hours 12 minutes ago
Rund Partnership Limited
Rund Partnership Limited has published a new article: Prioritising people within the construction industry must be a priority, if we’re to start mending the skills shortage 17 hours 13 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6207)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page