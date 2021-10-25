 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

IMI launches 2022 Awards: Celebrating Automotive Champions

Details
Hits: 123
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

To celebrate the best of automotive, the Institute of the Motor Industry (@The_IMI) is launching its Awards for 2022. 

It is calling for everyone in the sector to nominate those individuals and organisations they believe have gone the extra mile, and excelled in meeting the challenges of the last two years.

“There is no question that the events of 2020 and 2021 have challenged everyone involved in automotive”, explained Steve Nash, CEO of the IMI.

“From coping with the switch to lockdown whilst keeping essential and healthcare workers mobile, to managing the supply chain challenges that have impacted vehicle sales and repairs and maintenance this year. The impact of COVID-19 on education has also been felt right across automotive, with colleges, training centres, tutors, students and apprentices all having to adapt to remote learning and remote end point assessments. However, throughout it all the sector has stepped up and responded to keep Britain moving.

“Our 2022 Awards, which will be announced at the IMI Dinner in London next March, are a way of celebrating the champions that have done their best to keep training, keep learning and keep the UK motoring.”

The categories for the 2022 Awards are designed to reflect the strength and breadth of automotive, recognising the energy and enthusiasm of the new generation entering the sector as well as the commitment of those who have already made automotive their career. Plus the Patron’s Award aims to put the spotlight on an individual or organisation that has gone above and beyond in the last two years to support their local community.

Nominations for individuals and organisations can be made in every category:

  • Full-Time Student of the Year
  • Apprentice of the Year
  • Contribution to the Work of the IMI
  • Outstanding Contribution to the Motor Industry
  • Partner of the Year – Sponsored by Euro Car Parts
  • The Patron’s Award 2022: Community – Recognising outstanding commitment and contribution to supporting the local community – Sponsored by Alphera

Alongside IMI CEO, Steve Nash, a panel of guest judges have been appointed for the 2022 Awards. IMI President, Professor Jim Saker will be joined by Hayley Pells, Director of Avia Sports Cars Limited and winner of the 2020 IMI Patron’s Award: Championing Diversity in Automotive, and Dr Esther Hills, Central Engineering Director for Aggreko and a non-executive member of the IMI Board.

Winners to be announced at the IMI Dinner: 17th March 2022

College offers FREE breakfast networking event
Sector News
Talent United, the employer engagement initiative run by Barnsley Coll
National award for careers engagement teams
Sector News
The University of Plymouth (@PlymUni) and Babcock are celebrating a na
Leading global experts set to join charge against climate change at COP26
Sector News
They include experts from the universityâ€™s world-renowned Cabot Inst

You may also be interested in these articles:

College offers FREE breakfast networking event
Sector News
Talent United, the employer engagement initiative run by Barnsley Coll
National award for careers engagement teams
Sector News
The University of Plymouth (@PlymUni) and Babcock are celebrating a na
Leading global experts set to join charge against climate change at COP26
Sector News
They include experts from the university’s world-renowned Cabot Inst
TechnologyOne Appoints Senior UK Education Advisors as part of Growth Strategy
Sector News
Enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) provider TechnologyOne (@Techn
SCL Education Group support JE3 Foundation to mark #RestartAHeart Day with launch of the ‘999 Challenge’
Sector News
SCL Education Group are launching the 999 Challenge, in support of the
£2.6 BILLION BOOST TO EDUCATION FOR CHILDREN WITH SPECIAL NEEDS & DISABILITIES
Sector News
TENS of thousands of children with special educational needs and disab
Investment in research skills training will support next generation of science leaders
Sector News
£5 billion pound package in R&D to spur innovation in healthcare
New £560 million Multiply programme to be launched providing personalised maths coaching for up to half a million people across the UK
Sector News
500,000 adults to ace maths with ‘Multiply’ A TRANSFORMATIONAL £5
£1.4 billion Global Britain Investment Fund to launch a network of talent hubs
Sector News
The Global Talent Network will work with UK businesses and research in
New £6m Film School for the north launched
Sector News
@MetFilmSchool, one of the screen industry’s leading film schools ha
End point assessment organisations given more time to apply for Ofqual recognition
Sector News
End point assessment organisations (#EPAO) needing to attain @Ofqual r
£500 million expansion of support for children and families
Sector News
#SpendingReview - Hundreds of thousands of families will benefit from

#AntiRacismInAction : Wales | Episode 4

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6209)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page