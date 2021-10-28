 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Winners announced for Inspiring Women in Science Awards

Details
Hits: 419
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Biomedical entrepreneur Kiana Aran and The Parent in Science Movement have been named as the winners of this year’s Nature Research Awards for Inspiring Women in Science 

 Kiana Aran, an Associate Professor of Medical Diagnostics and Therapeutics at Keck Graduate Institute and The Parent in Science Movement, focused on raising awareness on the barriers faced by academic parents, are the recipients of this year’s Inspiring Women in Science Awards. The awards, organised by Nature Research Awards in partnership with The Estée Lauder Companies, seek to inspire girls and women* around the world to engage with STEM subjects, challenge academic barriers and succeed in scientific careers. The winners were announced at a virtual ceremony on 28 October.

The Scientific Achievement Award, awarded in recognition of early-career women researchers and awarded for exceptional demonstrable contribution to scientific discovery was won by Kiana Aran, a biomedical entrepreneur and researcher, who focuses on designing novel biosensing platforms, and using 2D nanomaterials for early disease diagnosis.

The winner of this year’s Science Outreach Award - presented for initiatives that support girls or young women to engage with or study STEM subjects, or increase the retention of women in STEM careers - is The Parent in Science Movement who generate primary data on the barriers faced by academic parents and the impact of motherhood in the scientists’ careers. The movement has been promoting affirmative actions and inclusive public policies to ensure women’s access, permanence and progression in STEM.

Mina Razzak, Editorial Director, Nature Reviews said:

“It sadly remains the case that women are often unappreciated for their contributions to science, so we are delighted to have the opportunity to be able to celebrate the trailblazers who are not only making a tangible difference in STEM across the world, but are also doing so much to demonstrate the importance of having diverse voices in science.

“Kiana and The Parent in Science Movement are a credit to the strength and future of women in STEM. Kiana is a passionate mentor who has led by example through her work advancing discovery by making the most of transdisciplinary collaboration and breaking down silos between industry and academia. The Parent in Science Movement offered a unique perspective on addressing the pipeline of women in STEM and the barriers women in science face. Their methodological approach and engagement with local communities and political powers has brought about meaningful change in their home country of Brazil, and they are looking to further that work in neighbouring countries.

Gower College Swansea brightens up community in partnership with local company and councillors
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has recently funded the painting of three teleco
Â£1m redeveloped Blackburn Sixth Form officially opened
Sector News
The ribbon was cut on the new Blackburn Sixth Form by Chair of the Cor
A Budget of Brexit Blairism
Sector News
Commenting on the Budget and Spending Review, Ryan Shorthouse, Chief E

On behalf of the Nature portfolio of journals, I congratulate them on their achievements and their commitment to opening up science to those from more diverse backgrounds, challenging barriers and inspiring others to follow in their footsteps by forging successful careers in STEM.”

Lisa Napolione, Senior Vice President, Global Research & Development at The Estée Lauder Companies added:

“This year’s shortlist for the Nature Research Awards for Inspiring Women in Science was our most impressive yet. These researchers and advocates are truly pushing the boundaries of what science gets done, and who is doing that science. I am so proud of this year’s winners. Kiana Aran’s work in early disease detection has promise to meaningfully improve the lives of so many people, and The Parent in Science Movement, with their advocacy in changing policy, are making amazing strides in supporting women in STEM throughout their careers. On behalf of the Estée Lauder Companies, I want to congratulate each of our winners on their amazing accomplishment.”

The award winners each receive prize money of US$40,000 to spend on initiatives relating to their work, mentoring through The Estée Lauder Companies and other publicity opportunities. 

Winners were selected by a judging panel consisting of editors from Nature Portfolio, academic scientists, external experts working in organisations supporting access to science for women, and our corporate partner, The Estée Lauder Companies.

Springer Nature is committed to driving and championing diversity, equity and inclusion in the communities it serves, through its networks, brands, partnership and suite of awards. This partnership with The Estée Lauder Companies is a key reflection of the shared goal to help drive cultural change, by providing platforms and networks to help empower, inspire and share knowledge, and addressing the barriers that the research community faces. More information on the company’s wider commitment can be found here.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Gower College Swansea brightens up community in partnership with local company and councillors
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has recently funded the painting of three teleco
Institute Unveils Plan For World Class And Unified Skills System
Sector News
To compete and thrive on the world stage, the nation needs a high-skil
£1m redeveloped Blackburn Sixth Form officially opened
Sector News
The ribbon was cut on the new Blackburn Sixth Form by Chair of the Cor
A Budget of Brexit Blairism
Sector News
Commenting on the Budget and Spending Review, Ryan Shorthouse, Chief E
Reading students are given a masterclass in brickwork
Sector News
Brickwork students from Reading College were given a glimpse of what i
Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards Announces King’s Business School As Official Education Partner
Sector News
The Lloyds Bank British Business Awards (@bbexawards) are thrilled to
Universities and Colleges Across the World Take Climate Action Ahead of COP26 Press Release
Sector News
1050 universities and colleges from 68 countries have pledged to half
Record Recruitment Drive For Bentley As Biggest-ever Trainee Intake Announced For 2022
Sector News
Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) today announced the company’s bigges
Autumn Budget 2021: How extended apprenticeship incentives are supporting job creation for young adults
Sector News
Chief Executive of accountancy training firm First Intuition (@first_i
The Autumn Budget – Thoughts from Mark Dawe
Sector News
Thoughts from Mark Dawe, Chief Executive at The Skills NetworkWhat are
How to make ‘working from home’ more environmentally friendly
Sector News
More people than ever are now working from home, and remote working co
FutureLearn launches first ever global scholarship initiative
Sector News
Four ambitious learners to win life-changing learning opportunities, m

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6218)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page