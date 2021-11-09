 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Check Point Software Launches Mind to Make Cybersecurity Knowledge and Skills Accessible to All

Details
Hits: 740
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Check Point Software (@CheckPointSW), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, is launching Check Point Mind, a knowledge training portal, in collaboration with over 200 of the world’s most recognized training partners. Users can sign up with the portal for free and choose from a wide range of courses and programs available from over 200 partners. Payment can be made through credit card or Check Point Learning Credits.

In August 2021, US president Joe Biden met with leading technology firms to discuss cybersecurity issues, including the need to hire and train more cybersecurity professionals. The US alone has a shortfall of almost 465,000 cybersecurity professionals, and globally, this number is estimated to be about 2.72  million.

“With the continued increase in cyber-attacks and more sophisticated cyber threats, Check Point Software, as an enabler of cybersecurity, is committed to making cybersecurity education and knowledge accessible,” said Liat Doron, Vice President, Learning and Training, Check Point Software Technologies. “Through Check Point Mind, we aim to equip anyone from students to c-level executives with cybersecurity knowledge and skills to help meet the global demand for more cybersecurity professionals.” 

Some of the programs which can be found on the Check Point Mind Portal include:

  • CISO Academy: a global education program for C-Level executives to help master all types of cybersecurity practices and maximize security while learning to balance the handling of tactical issues with strategic leadership responsibilities.
  • HackingPoint: a global education program for security experts to help master all types of Pen Testing techniques and cybersecurity practices. Students completing HackingPoint courses will understand how to better protect the corporate network sand resources.
  • SecureAcademy: cybersecurity education in partnership with the world’s leading higher learning institutions.
  • CyberPark: a collection of partnerships and gamified challenges that enable users to learn about security challenges and  train using Check Point solutions in an interactive and fun way.

Partner Quotes

ISACA

“Check Point's Mind training portal launch comes at a time where cybersecurity training is more important than ever. With Check Point as a Premium partner, we’re excited to leverage their capabilities to equip both the current and next generation of CISOs and cyber-security specialists with the tools needed to certify their knowledge and skills and enhance their careers in the industry,” said Chris DeMale, Director of Channel Business Development for ISACA.

(ISC)²

“The launch of the Check Point Mind training portal is another positive step that will support practitioners and the industry at large in addressing the global cybersecurity skills gap. By providing greater choice in access to education and professional development opportunities, we can help and encourage more people to pursue cybersecurity careers,” said Greg Clawson, EVP Global Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience at (ISC)². “The ongoing partnership between (ISC)2 and Check Point Software, further bolstered by the ability to access our courses through the Check Point Mind platform, is a powerful combination.”

NYU

“The NYU Tandon School of Engineering is proud to partner with Check Point Software on our shared goal of educating today and tomorrow’s cybersecurity workforce,” said Nasir Memon, Vice Dean for Academics & Student Affairs, Head of Tandon Online, and a Professor of Computer Science & Engineering at NYU Tandon.  “In addition to a rigorous and technical engineering foundation, we place a strong emphasis on practical applied learning to ensure the workforce readiness of our cybersecurity masters students.  The Check Point badge provides hands-on skills in Network Security, Cloud Security, Endpoint & Mobile Security and is a key component of NYU Cyber Fellows, our elite online Cybersecurity Master’s Degree.”

Mental health counsellor faces fear head on to help to spread an important message
Sector News
Lichfield mental health counsellor and comedienne Sheila McMahon is on
DLA Completes Next Flagship Development Phase At Leeds Business School
Sector News
DLA Architecture (@DLAarchitecture) has completed and handed over the
Civil engineering firm sees boost in local apprenticeships
Sector News
Leeds civil engineering firm, Connaught, are celebrating after their r

Arrow Education Services | Arrow Education

“Check Point Software’s Mind training portal is answering the training needs of organizations who need maximum protection against ever increasing and sophisticated cyber-attacks. Training is often the missing link between deploying an IT solution and truly realizing the value of the investment.

Arrow Education Services - No.1 in the World for Check Point training (2021) - is proud to be able to support Check Point in bringing the right skills to the market,” said Jacques Assant, Education Business Director ECS EMEA

Cybrary

"We’re thrilled to see Check Point Software’s creation of the Mind platform for anyone and everyone interested in gaining new cybersecurity skills and certifications,” said Wesley Samuel, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Cybrary. “We greatly respect our partners that also place such a big emphasis on making cybersecurity training more accessible in order to ultimately tackle the growing cybersecurity skills gap that continues to persist. As a one-stop portal for learners, this collaboration around Check Point Mind is specifically dedicated to addressing this initiative.”

Cympire

“We are proud to have been selected by Check Point Software, a cybersecurity industry leader, to be part of Check Point Cyber Range, a program found on the Check Point Mind portal. We believe that continuous training and assessment with innovative and accessible tools increases organizations’ cyber resilience. With the mission to reduce the global shortage of trained cybersecurity professionals, Cympire built the most advanced cloud native cyber training and assessment platform that is a highly customizable, gamified Cyber simulator with a comprehensive content catalog. Using our platform, cybersecurity professionals can practice confronting real cyber-attacks.” Said Yaniv Shachar, CEO, Cympire

edX

edX is proud to be a part of Check Point Software’s Mind training portal, which comes at a time when cybersecurity skills are more relevant and needed than ever,” said Johannes Heinlein, Chief Commercial Officer & Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at edX. “As an edX partner, Check Point Software has made an incredible impact sharing their expertise with the edX learner community, and we are excited to expand that impact to reach even more people interested in a career in cybersecurity.”

Infosec

"Check Point Software's Mind training portal launch comes at a time where cybersecurity training is more important than ever. Infosec is proud to partner with Check Point Software to provide award-winning security awareness training to individuals worldwide," said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of Infosec.

Red Education

Red Education is proud to support Check Point Software’s commitment to making cybersecurity education accessible to all,” said Mike Baird, Managing Director, Red Education. “Red Education believes that a one-time investment in learning - whether it’s time, money or both, has the potential to reap a lifetime of accumulative returns. Through our partnership with Check Point, we hope to inspire anyone who is interested in a career in cybersecurity to never stop learning.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Mental health counsellor faces fear head on to help to spread an important message
Sector News
Lichfield mental health counsellor and comedienne Sheila McMahon is on
DLA Completes Next Flagship Development Phase At Leeds Business School
Sector News
DLA Architecture (@DLAarchitecture) has completed and handed over the
Civil engineering firm sees boost in local apprenticeships
Sector News
Leeds civil engineering firm, Connaught, are celebrating after their r
Group Principal to Become CEO in Enhanced Role
Sector News
Group Principal of the United Colleges Group (@UCGLondon), Stephen Dav
Scotland's Chief Dental Officer visits New College Lanarkshire
Sector News
Students and staff at New College Lanarkshire (@NCLanarkshire) are bei
Fife College launches Climate Change Scholarship to mark COP26
Sector News
Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College (@fifecollege), has laun
OfS reports significant increase in universities signing up to IHRA definition of antisemitism - issued under embargo until 00.01 Wednesday 10 November 2021
Sector News
Over 200 universities, colleges and other higher education providers h
Back Up launches online resource to bolster inclusive education
Sector News
Back Up (@backuptrust) launches new Education Inclusion Toolkit to bol
Women in STEM careers can assist climate change fight
Sector News
Each day of the #COP26 conference focuses on a different theme. Todayâ
22 million UK workers seek change
Sector News
Two thirds of UK workers plan to make changes to their careers in the
Gower College Swanseaâ€™s new garden set to give nature a helping hand
Sector News
@GowerCollege Swansea has been awarded a new garden package by environ
Spend a day in Shakespeareâ€™s Theatre as stars of stage and study come together for A Bit Lit
Sector News
A brand-new digital learning platform is set to launch with the aim of

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Best Apprenticeships
Best Apprenticeships 14 hours

Our world is constantly evolving, and we need the latest technology in order to keep up. Check out our 'Ultimate Guide' to kickstarting your career... Show more

thumbnail

IT Apprenticeships | Best Apprenticeships

Thereâ€™s never been a better time to get involved with an innovative IT apprenticeship - from software development and programming to cyber security.

1
1 person likes this.
Leeds College of Building
Leeds College of Building has published a new article: Civil engineering firm sees boost in local apprenticeships 14 hours 56 minutes ago
City of Westminster College
City of Westminster College has published a new article: Group Principal to Become CEO in Enhanced Role 14 hours 57 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6249)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page