2021 Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking: Audencia ranked first in France and 32nd worldwide

Today (10 Nov) Corporate Knights released its 19th annual #BetterWorldMBA Ranking. The Audencia MBA programme took the lead among French MBAs, and is ranked 32nd worldwide, ahead of emlyon (36th worldwide) and INSEAD (38th worldwide). These are the only three schools in France placed in the top 40 ranking.
In response to the positive impact ranking, Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights, commented: “Every MBA programme in the world should be instilling holistic purpose in leaders, ensuring they have the skills, tools and values to build a more inclusive, healthier economy that is beneficial to society and in harmony with the natural world, and the Better World business schools are leading the way.”
Mickaël Naulleau, Director of the Audencia MBA & DBA Community, said “this is recognition of the school’s Full-Time MBA in Responsible Management, which started over 15 years ago when Audencia broke new ground by making CSR a central and essential component of business education and research.
Our expertise in this area has grown and is now part of all our MBA programmes. Audencia is going even further in this area with its new ECOS 2025 strategic plan and its focus on the virtuous transformation of individuals, organisations, and indeed, all the stakeholders of our MBA & DBA Community, whether students, graduates, professors or partners. We are all motivated to work together for the common good, conscious of the fact that we are all part of one community on this planet.”
To determine the ranking, Corporate Knights evaluated 147 MBAs, including the 2021 Financial Times 100 Global MBA programmes, as well as every programme that had made the 2020 Top 40 in the Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking, and select MBA programmes accredited by AMBA, AACSB or EQUIS, and/or signatories of the UN Principles for Responsible Management Education that opted in for evaluation.
Programmes were evaluated across a range of key performance indicators. These include: core course integration of sustainability, research publications per faculty member on sustainability topics in the calendar year 2020, the percentage of total faculty publications in 2020 on sustainability topics and the number of citations per faculty for those publications, sustainability-focused research institutes and centres and faculty gender diversity and faculty racial diversity.
2021 Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking
|
2021 Rank
|
School
|
Country
|
1
|
Griffith Business School
|
Australia
|
2
|
Maastricht University - School of Business and Economics
|
Netherlands
|
3
|
Warwick Business School
|
UK
|
4
|
York University – Schulich School of Business
|
Canada
|
5
|
Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics
|
Canada
|
6
|
University of Edinburgh Business School
|
UK
|
7
|
Duquesne University – Palumbo-Donahue School of Business
|
US
|
8
|
University of Vermont – Grossman School of Business
|
US
|
9
|
University of St Gallen
|
Switzerland
|
10
|
Durham University Business School
|
UK
|
11
|
Ryerson University – Ted Rogers School of Management
|
Canada
|
12
|
University of Exeter Business School
|
UK
|
13
|
Sobey School of Business, Saint Mary's University
|
Canada
|
14
|
La Trobe Business School
|
Australia
|
15
|
Universidad Externado de Colombia School of Management
|
Colombia
|
16
|
University of North Carolina: Kenan-Flagler
|
US
|
17
|
University of Strathclyde – Strathclyde Business School
|
UK
|
18
|
University of Victoria – Peter B. Gustavson School of Business
|
Canada
|
19
|
Georgia Institute of Technology: Scheller
|
US
|
20
|
Colorado State University College of Business
|
US
|
21
|
University of Miami – Miami Herbert Business School
|
US
|
22
|
University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business
|
South Africa
|
23
|
WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management
|
Germany
|
24
|
Fordham University – Gabelli School of Business
|
US
|
25
|
McGill University: Desautels
|
Canada
|
26
|
Mannheim Business School
|
Germany
|
27
|
Glasgow Caledonian University: School of Business & Society
|
UK
|
28
|
University of Toronto: Rotman
|
Canada
|
29
|
Gonzaga University Graduate School of Business
|
US
|
30
|
University of Bath – School of Management
|
UK
|
31
|
University of California Berkeley – Haas School of Business
|
US
|
32
|
Audencia Business School
|
France
|
33
|
Nottingham University Business School
|
UK
|
34
|
Eada Business School Barcelona
|
Spain
|
35
|
Carleton University Sprott School of Business
|
Canada
|
36
|
Emlyon Business School
|
France
|
37
|
Imperial College Business School
|
UK
|
38
|
Alliance Manchester Business School
|
UK
|
38
|
Insead
|
France
|
39
|
Gordon Institute of Business Science
|
South Africa
|
39
|
IE Business School
|
Spain
|
40
|
IMD Business School
|
Switzerland