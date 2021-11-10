 
2021 Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking: Audencia ranked first in France and 32nd worldwide

Today (10 Nov) Corporate Knights released its 19th annual #BetterWorldMBA Ranking. The Audencia MBA programme took the lead among French MBAs, and is ranked 32nd worldwide, ahead of emlyon (36th worldwide) and INSEAD (38th worldwide). These are the only three schools in France placed in the top 40 ranking.  

Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking published on November 10th ranks Audencia’s Nantes-based programme as 1st in France, and 32nd in the world.

In response to the positive impact ranking, Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights, commented: “Every MBA programme in the world should be instilling holistic purpose in leaders, ensuring they have the skills, tools and values to build a more inclusive, healthier economy that is beneficial to society and in harmony with the natural world, and the Better World business schools are leading the way.”

Mickaël Naulleau, Director of the Audencia MBA & DBA Community, said “this is recognition of the school’s Full-Time MBA in Responsible Management, which started over 15 years ago when Audencia broke new ground by making CSR a central and essential component of business education and research.

Our expertise in this area has grown and is now part of all our MBA programmes. Audencia is going even further in this area with its new ECOS 2025 strategic plan and its focus on the virtuous transformation of individuals, organisations, and indeed, all the stakeholders of our MBA & DBA Community, whether students, graduates, professors or partners.  We are all motivated to work together for the common good, conscious of the fact that we are all part of one community on this planet.”

To determine the ranking, Corporate Knights evaluated 147 MBAs, including the 2021 Financial Times 100 Global MBA programmes, as well as every programme that had made the 2020 Top 40 in the Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking, and select MBA programmes accredited by AMBA, AACSB or EQUIS, and/or signatories of the UN Principles for Responsible Management Education that opted in for evaluation. 

Programmes were evaluated across a range of key performance indicators. These include: core course integration of sustainability, research publications per faculty member on sustainability topics in the calendar year 2020, the percentage of total faculty publications in 2020 on sustainability topics and the number of citations per faculty for those publications, sustainability-focused research institutes and centres and faculty gender diversity and faculty racial diversity. 

2021 Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking

2021 Rank

School

Country

1

Griffith Business School

Australia

2

Maastricht University - School of Business and Economics

Netherlands

3

Warwick Business School

UK

4

York University – Schulich School of Business

Canada

5

Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics

Canada

6

University of Edinburgh Business School

UK

7

Duquesne University – Palumbo-Donahue School of Business

US

8

University of Vermont – Grossman School of Business

US

9

University of St Gallen

Switzerland

10

Durham University Business School

UK

11

Ryerson University – Ted Rogers School of Management

Canada

12

University of Exeter Business School

UK

13

Sobey School of Business, Saint Mary's University

Canada

14

La Trobe Business School

Australia

15

Universidad Externado de Colombia School of Management

Colombia

16

University of North Carolina: Kenan-Flagler

US

17

University of Strathclyde – Strathclyde Business School

UK

18

University of Victoria – Peter B. Gustavson School of Business

Canada

19

Georgia Institute of Technology: Scheller

US

20

Colorado State University College of Business

US

21

University of Miami – Miami Herbert Business School

US

22

University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business

South Africa

23

WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management

Germany

24

Fordham University – Gabelli School of Business

US

25

McGill University: Desautels

Canada

26

Mannheim Business School

Germany

27

Glasgow Caledonian University: School of Business & Society

UK

28

University of Toronto: Rotman

Canada

29

Gonzaga University Graduate School of Business

US

30

University of Bath – School of Management

UK

31

University of California Berkeley – Haas School of Business

US

32

Audencia Business School

France

33

Nottingham University Business School

UK

34

Eada Business School Barcelona

Spain

35

Carleton University Sprott School of Business

Canada

36

Emlyon Business School

France

37

Imperial College Business School

UK

38

Alliance Manchester Business School

UK

38

Insead

France

39

Gordon Institute of Business Science

South Africa

39

IE Business School

Spain

40

IMD Business School

Switzerland

